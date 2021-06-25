Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,927 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Littelfuse worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at $70,290,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,449,303. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.75. The stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,268. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.57. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.61 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.