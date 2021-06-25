Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 54,344 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,344 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Brooks Automation worth $20,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $98,296.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,631,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 21,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,403. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.