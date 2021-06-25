Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. 140,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,053. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

