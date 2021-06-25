Cream (CRM) Hits Market Capitalization of $28,689.52

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Cream has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $28,689.52 and $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,761.23 or 1.00131771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00028550 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.73 or 0.00345947 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.29 or 0.00379240 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.39 or 0.00694810 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00055640 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003735 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

