Cream Finance Price Reaches $142.35 on Major Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $142.35 or 0.00441460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.74 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.00600938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038816 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.