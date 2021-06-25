Credit Suisse Group Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $373.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $364.00 to $373.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.58.

FDX traded down $14.39 on Friday, hitting $289.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,295. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

