Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Shares Acquired by Cliffwater LLC

Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Crescent Capital BDC makes up about 1.8% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cliffwater LLC owned about 1.52% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $535.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.54.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%. The company had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

