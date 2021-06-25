CRH (LON:CRH) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,805.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,805 ($49.71) and last traded at GBX 3,784 ($49.44), with a volume of 82879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,688 ($48.18).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,592.16. The firm has a market cap of £29.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

