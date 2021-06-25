Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Down 3.5%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares dropped 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 1,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 252,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

CRNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

The stock has a market cap of $744.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

