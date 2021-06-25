CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,274,500. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Shares of CRSP opened at $137.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.52. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $68.85 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

