Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.53

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.53 and last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 8041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

