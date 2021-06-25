Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.53

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.53 and last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 8041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Criteo by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 845.9% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
