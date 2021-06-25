Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to post sales of $209.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.92 million to $210.46 million. Criteo reported sales of $179.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year sales of $880.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.04 million to $896.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $911.09 million, with estimates ranging from $885.90 million to $945.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Shares of CRTO opened at $43.51 on Friday. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Criteo by 845.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

