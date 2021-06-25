Critical Comparison: GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) & RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of RadNet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for GeneLink and RadNet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A RadNet 0 0 2 0 3.00

RadNet has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.65%. Given RadNet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RadNet is more favorable than GeneLink.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and RadNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A RadNet 0.99% 4.80% 0.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeneLink and RadNet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RadNet $1.07 billion 1.70 -$14.84 million ($0.12) -288.42

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RadNet.

Volatility & Risk

GeneLink has a beta of -1.58, indicating that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RadNet has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RadNet beats GeneLink on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeneLink Company Profile

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the diagnostic imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems. As of March 8, 2021, it owned and/or operated 331 centers in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

