Critical Comparison: Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) versus AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 17.69%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 96.76% 11.47% 5.28% AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.96 $176.11 million $2.04 9.98 AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite index comprised of JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global, and the Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index. It was previously known as Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II, Inc. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund was formed on May 20, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

