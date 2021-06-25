Critical Comparison: Unisys (NYSE:UIS) versus Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Creative Realities alerts:

This table compares Creative Realities and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -12.74% -36.84% -8.46% Unisys -20.90% -40.08% 4.17%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Creative Realities and Unisys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A Unisys 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 4.04, meaning that its share price is 304% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Creative Realities and Unisys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $17.46 million 1.44 -$16.84 million N/A N/A Unisys $2.03 billion 0.86 $750.70 million N/A N/A

Unisys has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Unisys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unisys beats Creative Realities on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products. Its products include Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. This segment also provides industry solutions, which help law enforcement agencies solve crime; social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. The company serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.