Critical Review: Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) versus Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vitality Biopharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vitality Biopharma and Inotiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Inotiv 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vitality Biopharma and Inotiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitality Biopharma $260,000.00 38.92 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A Inotiv $60.47 million 7.69 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -83.91

Vitality Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inotiv.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.2% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vitality Biopharma has a beta of 3.65, indicating that its share price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vitality Biopharma and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitality Biopharma N/A -119.54% -61.08% Inotiv -5.52% -47.67% -5.90%

Summary

Inotiv beats Vitality Biopharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitality Biopharma

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. focuses on developing cannabinoid pharmaceutical prodrugs in the United States. The company produces approximately 25 novel cannabosides, including glycosylated tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol, cannabidivarin, and cannabinol. It is developing THC-glycoside (VBX-100), an oral prodrug for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome. The company was formerly known as Stevia First Corp. and changed its name to Vitality Biopharma, Inc. in July 2016. Vitality Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitality Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitality Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.