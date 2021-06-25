Critical Survey: Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) versus Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) and Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Chorus alerts:

This table compares Chorus and Tele2 AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chorus N/A N/A N/A Tele2 AB (publ) 26.89% 23.11% 9.78%

0.0% of Tele2 AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chorus and Tele2 AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chorus 0 0 0 0 N/A Tele2 AB (publ) 0 5 3 0 2.38

Dividends

Chorus pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Tele2 AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Tele2 AB (publ) pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chorus and Tele2 AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chorus $610.79 million 3.16 $33.12 million N/A N/A Tele2 AB (publ) $2.89 billion 3.17 $807.47 million $0.57 12.05

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Chorus.

Volatility & Risk

Chorus has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats Chorus on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services. Chorus Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services. It also provides business-to-business telecommunication services, such as secure and encrypted connections, company-specific mobile network access points, etc.; cloud services comprising voice switching, data center services, business productivity solutions, etc.; and Internet of things solutions, such as connectivity solutions, APN/VPN connections, SIM cards, professional services, and education and training services. It has operations in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Germany. Tele2 AB (publ) was founded in 1993 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.