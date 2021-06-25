Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.64

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.64 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 1210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on COIHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Croda International alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.86. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.6092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Croda International’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.