Cromwell Property Group to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:CMW)

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0163 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
About Cromwell Property Group
