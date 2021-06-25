Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.70. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 3,085 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,377,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,660,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

