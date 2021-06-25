Crust (CRU) Price Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.34 or 0.01419357 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

