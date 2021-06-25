Crust Shadow Achieves Market Cap of $7.20 Million (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $19,164.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00054458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00604386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038948 BTC.

CSM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

