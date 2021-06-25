CryptEx Reaches Market Capitalization of $950,144.29 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $950,144.29 and approximately $9,776.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $11.18 or 0.00034698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,228.83 or 1.00041971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00028983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008097 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000861 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

