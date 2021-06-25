Crypto Village Accelerator Trading Down 81.9% Over Last Week (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 81.9% against the US dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $3.10 and $71,859.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00588681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038098 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

