Cryptocean (CRON) Price Reaches $1.60 on Top Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $1.60 or 0.00004818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $130,066.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00054383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00020550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00582993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00038957 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.