Cryptonite Hits Market Capitalization of $226,035.82 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $226,035.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,915.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.92 or 0.05711767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.81 or 0.01421913 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00397806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00125483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.46 or 0.00609311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00385908 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007483 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

