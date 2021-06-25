Cryptonite Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Cryptonite has a market cap of $238,562.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,652.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.82 or 0.05583075 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $469.96 or 0.01396528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00387084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00121638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00610426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00379275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007000 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00038355 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.