CryptoTask Reaches Market Cap of $502,811.25 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $502,811.25 and $195,060.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00046507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00165265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00099322 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,144.42 or 1.00713747 BTC.

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,849 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

