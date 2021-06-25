CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 29th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, June 29th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $96.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46. CSX has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 103.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,642,000 after buying an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

