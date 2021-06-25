CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.41. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 401,085 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTIC. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.73.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,089,214 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 218,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

