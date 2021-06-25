Curecoin (CURE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $225.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Curecoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $225.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Curecoin Coin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,063,747 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

