Curve DAO Token Price Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00004659 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $559.62 million and $163.32 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00020984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.82 or 0.00601643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00038831 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,531,978,942 coins and its circulating supply is 372,822,637 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.