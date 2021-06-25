CVCoin (CVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.09 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $64,180.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00163246 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,041.64 or 0.99788909 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

