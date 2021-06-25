CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.0094 on Major Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $10.81 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00050495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00401266 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,521.26 or 0.99951479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00029032 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00056819 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

