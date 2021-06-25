Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Cyren shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 617,858 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $54.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyren in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cyren by 115.7% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyren by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

