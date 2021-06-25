Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Cyren shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 617,858 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $54.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.46.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.
Cyren Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRN)
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.
