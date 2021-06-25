Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Cytokinetics worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 16.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $78,458.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,367 shares of company stock worth $2,566,323 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.46.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

