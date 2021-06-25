DAO Maker Market Capitalization Achieves $73.67 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00006395 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $73.67 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00097664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00159494 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,867.67 or 1.00293640 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,227,843 coins and its circulating supply is 36,251,363 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

