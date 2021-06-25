DAOBet (BET) Reaches Market Cap of $378,041.23

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. DAOBet has a total market cap of $378,041.23 and approximately $1,489.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,454.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.15 or 0.01405359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00381231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00070113 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000733 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003568 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 199.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

