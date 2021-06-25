DAOBet (BET) Trading 33% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $367,025.03 and $677.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 33% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,017.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.03 or 0.01418100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00385057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00075778 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000748 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003738 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 126.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

