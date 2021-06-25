Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $167.00 at Morgan Stanley

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.95. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

