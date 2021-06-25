Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded at MKM Partners

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $168.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.45.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $139.85 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4,601.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220,403 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,562 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,634,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,676,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

