Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Daré Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Daré Bioscience.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07.

DARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Daré Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience by 549.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares during the period. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,270. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $83.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

