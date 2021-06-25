Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Gap Up to $65.17

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.17, but opened at $67.15. Darling Ingredients shares last traded at $65.98, with a volume of 2,976 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Citigroup began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after buying an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after buying an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 65.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,856,000 after buying an additional 551,547 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

