Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Dassault Aviation (OTCMKTS:DUAVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DUAVF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dassault Aviation currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of DUAVF stock remained flat at $$1,230.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $830.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,186.33.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

