Datarius Credit (DTRC) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last Week

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Datarius Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Datarius Credit has a market cap of $44,921.68 and approximately $59.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00594045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038539 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit (DTRC) is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.