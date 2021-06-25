Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 15,710 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,027.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,788 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

NYSE MTB traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $148.89. 10,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $88.48 and a 12 month high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

