Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches Market Cap of $90.80 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $90.80 million and approximately $151,834.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00004129 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 67,752,117 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

