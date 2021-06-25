DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.06

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.70. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 47,647 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBVT. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DBV Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $629.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 500.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 21.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

