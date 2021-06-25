Decentral Games (DG) Trading 30.2% Lower This Week

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $28.26 million and $1.31 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $104.32 or 0.00325269 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00045885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00103188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00163662 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,097.76 or 1.00081347 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,924 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

