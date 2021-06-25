Decentraland Market Capitalization Tops $771.23 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001534 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $771.23 million and approximately $43.42 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentraland

MANA is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,285,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,396,421 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

